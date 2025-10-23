After-Hours Earnings Report for October 23, 2025 : INTC, NEM, NSC, DLR, F, BKR, FIX, SSNC, DECK, NXT, DOC, KNSL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/23/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intel Corporation (INTC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 82.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is -87.90 vs. an industry ratio of -6.50.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.29. This value represents a 59.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NEM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 15.40 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.18. This value represents a 2.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NSC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NSC is 23.18 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 6.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLR is 23.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 22.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year F has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 10.90 vs. an industry ratio of 94.40.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 8.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 19.71 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.20. This value represents a 51.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FIX is 34.17 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 17.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SSNC is 15.45 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30.



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 0.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DECK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DECK is 15.99 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



Nextracker Inc. (NXT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 1.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NXT is 25.01 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year DOC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOC is 10.17 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.79. This value represents a 14.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KNSL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KNSL is 24.54 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





