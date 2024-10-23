After-Hours Earnings Report for October 23, 2024 : TSLA, TMUS, IBM, NOW, LRCX, CP, ORLY, NEM, URI, AMP, WCN, LVS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/23/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 13.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 124.55 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TMUS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TMUS is 23.75 vs. an industry ratio of 44.50.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 3.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 22.93 vs. an industry ratio of 26.80.



ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.82. This value represents a 50.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 123.88 vs. an industry ratio of 46.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 15.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 22.60 vs. an industry ratio of 30.60.



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 7.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CP is 25.53 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $11.53. This value represents a 7.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ORLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 29.36 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Newmont Corporation (NEM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 130.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NEM is 19.11 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $12.49. This value represents a 6.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year URI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 19.10 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (AMP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $8.91. This value represents a 16.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 14.83 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 37.62 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 1.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is 21.12 vs. an industry ratio of 39.40.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.