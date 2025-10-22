After-Hours Earnings Report for October 22, 2025 : TSLA, IBM, LRCX, ORLY, URI, KMI, CCI, LVS, RJF, FE, PKG, LUV

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/22/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 33.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TSLA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is 381.55 vs. an industry ratio of 95.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 6.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 25.34 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 40.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 32.02 vs. an industry ratio of 68.10.



O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 9.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 34.34 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



United Rentals, Inc. (URI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $12.49. This value represents a 5.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 22.77 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 21.83 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 46.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 24.54 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 40.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is 18.89 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 8.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters RJF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -8.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RJF is 16.14 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.



FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 10.59% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 18.61 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.83. This value represents a 6.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PKG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 20.15 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southwest Airlines Company (LUV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 93.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LUV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -15.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LUV is 33.67 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





