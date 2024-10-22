After-Hours Earnings Report for October 22, 2024 : TXN, CNI, BKR, CSGP, STX, PKG, MANH, EWBC, ENPH, ADC, RRC, RHI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/22/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 24.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TXN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 38.31 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 1.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Baker Hughes Company (BKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BKR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BKR is 16.20 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 56.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CSGP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 157.88 vs. an industry ratio of 47.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 482.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STX is 15.85 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The construction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.47. This value represents a 20.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PKG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PKG is 25.10 vs. an industry ratio of 15.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 10.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MANH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MANH is 98.19 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 1.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EWBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EWBC is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 47.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ENPH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ENPH is 76.63 vs. an industry ratio of 6.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 3.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADC is 18.20 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Range Resources Corporation (RRC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 25.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RRC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RRC is 15.85 vs. an industry ratio of 3.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Robert Half Inc. (RHI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RHI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RHI is 26.12 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





