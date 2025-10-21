After-Hours Earnings Report for October 21, 2025 : NFLX, TXN, COF, CB, WCN, EQT, OMC, EWBC, MANH, PEGA, ADC, WAL

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.89. This value represents a 27.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NFLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 47.45 vs. an industry ratio of 54.10.



Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 32.13 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.20. This value represents a 6.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 43.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 12.37 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50.



Chubb Limited (CB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $5.94. This value represents a 3.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 12.19 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80.



Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 2.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WCN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 34.18 vs. an industry ratio of 57.00.



EQT Corporation (EQT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 291.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQT is 19.74 vs. an industry ratio of 42.50.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 5.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 9.22 vs. an industry ratio of -2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.35. This value represents a 12.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EWBC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EWBC is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manhattan Associates, Inc. (MANH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 21.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MANH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MANH is 59.18 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PEGA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PEGA is 42.15 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 1.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADC is 18.04 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 17.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 8.90 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





