After-Hours Earnings Report for October 21, 2024 : NUE, WRB, ARE, SAP, LOGI, ELS, TFII, MEDP, AGNC, SSD, WTFC, ZION

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nucor Corporation (NUE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 69.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NUE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NUE is 17.43 vs. an industry ratio of 29.70.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 2.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 15.43 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.



Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.38. This value represents a 5.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 12.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.



SAP SE (SAP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 9.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SAP is 47.61 vs. an industry ratio of 31.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Logitech International S.A. (LOGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 3.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.64%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 22.38 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 1.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 24.21 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TFI International Inc. (TFII)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 14.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TFII is 20.62 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70.



Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.78. This value represents a 25.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MEDP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MEDP is 30.62 vs. an industry ratio of 6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 27.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AGNC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 5.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (SSD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 1.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SSD is 23.47 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 1.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 11.41 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 2.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZION has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 11.31 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.





