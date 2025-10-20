After-Hours Earnings Report for October 20, 2025 : WRB, STLD, CCK, AGNC, WTFC, ZION, BOKF, CADE, RLI, SFBS, PFBC, WASH

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 15.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 17.46 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.66. This value represents a 29.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. STLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 16.04 vs. an industry ratio of 6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 0.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 12.72 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 11.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AGNC is 6.28 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 6.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WTFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 11.13 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zions Bancorporation N.A. (ZION)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 2.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZION has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 8.74 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 3.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BOKF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BOKF is 13.13 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.



Cadence Bank (CADE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 6.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CADE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CADE is 12.14 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RLI Corp. (RLI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 4.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RLI is 19.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.38. This value represents a 25.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SFBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 14.55 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Preferred Bank (PFBC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.57. This value represents a 4.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PFBC is 8.70 vs. an industry ratio of 7.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 28.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WASH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WASH is 10.59 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.