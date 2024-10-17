After-Hours Earnings Report for October 17, 2024 : NFLX, ISRG, CCK, WAL, FNB, OZK, WDFC, MRTN, OCFC, MCB, HBCP, PINE

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/17/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.09. This value represents a 36.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NFLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 36.68 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ISRG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 91.30 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 4.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 15.27 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 3.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 12.37 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FNB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 10.71 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 2.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OZK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.66%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 7.61 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



WD-40 Company (WDFC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 8.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDFC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 50.51 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 58.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MRTN is 41.78 vs. an industry ratio of -23.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OCFC is 12.13 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (MCB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 21.32% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MCB is 9.90 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Home Bancorp, Inc. (HBCP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 20.49% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HBCP and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HBCP is 10.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (PINE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PINE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PINE is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.