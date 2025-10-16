After-Hours Earnings Report for October 16, 2025 : CSX, IBKR, GBCI, OZK, FNB, CNS, INDB, SFNC, WAFD, LBRT

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 8.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 21.96 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 13.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 35.60 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 35.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GBCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -4.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 22.23 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank OZK (OZK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 7.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OZK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.64%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 7.93 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00.



F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FNB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FNB is 10.97 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 1.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNS is 21.89 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Independent Bank Corp. (INDB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 52.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. INDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -10.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 12.37 vs. an industry ratio of 12.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simmons First National Corporation (SFNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 29.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SFNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -27.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SFNC is 11.05 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WaFd, Inc. (WAFD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WAFD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -10.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WAFD is 10.58 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (field services) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 102.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LBRT is 205.67 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





