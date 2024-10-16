After-Hours Earnings Report for October 16, 2024 : CSX, KMI, CCI, DFS, EFX, PPG, STLD, AA, REXR, FR, SNV, HOMB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/16/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CSX Corporation (CSX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 18.39 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 8.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 20.81 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 2.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 17.19 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Discover Financial Services (DFS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $3.28. This value represents a 26.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 11.18 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Equifax, Inc. (EFX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EFX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EFX is 39.42 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 3.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PPG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PPG is 15.80 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00.



Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.98. This value represents a 42.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 12.69 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30.



Alcoa Corporation (AA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 120.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is 142.41 vs. an industry ratio of 54.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 20.41 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.67. This value represents a 8.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FR is 21.05 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 29.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNV is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 12.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOMB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HOMB is 13.13 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.





