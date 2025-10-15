After-Hours Earnings Report for October 15, 2025 : UAL, JBHT, REXR, PNFP, FR, SNV, HOMB, SLG, BANR, EPAC, TFIN, GSBC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 20.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 10.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 1.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 25.02 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year REXR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REXR is 17.20 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 10.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNFP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 11.33 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FR is 17.78 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 10.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNV is 8.71 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30.



Home BancShares, Inc. (HOMB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOMB is 12.11 vs. an industry ratio of 10.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 18.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLG is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Banner Corporation (BANR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 8.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BANR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BANR is 11.64 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 2.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 22.39 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 36.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TFIN is 86.32 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 9.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GSBC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GSBC is 10.15 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.





