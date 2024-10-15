After-Hours Earnings Report for October 15, 2024 : UAL, OMC, JBHT, IBKR, PNFP, HWC, AMX, FULT, EPAC, EQBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/15/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.10. This value represents a 15.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAL and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 6.43 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.97. This value represents a 5.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OMC is 13.10 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 21.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 31.50 vs. an industry ratio of -23.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 14.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IBKR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IBKR is 21.86 vs. an industry ratio of 23.70.



Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PNFP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 14.67 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 16.96% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 10.32 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.



America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wireless (non-us) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 925.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMX is 11.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FULT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 10.48 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.



Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 26.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EPAC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EPAC is 25.09 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 23.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 10.50 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.