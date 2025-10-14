After-Hours Earnings Report for October 14, 2025 : HWC, AMX, KARO, EQBK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 6.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HWC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 10.80 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wireless (non-us) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 227.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMX is 14.62 vs. an industry ratio of 5.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Karooooo Ltd. (KARO)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KARO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KARO is 27.21 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 24.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQBK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EQBK is 10.19 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.





