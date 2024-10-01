After-Hours Earnings Report for October 1, 2024 : NKE, LW, RGP

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 10/01/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Nike, Inc. (NKE)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 45.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 29.17 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 55.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LW had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -37.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LW is 14.26 vs. an industry ratio of 25.20.



Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP)is reporting for the quarter ending August 31, 2024. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RGP is 21.56 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





