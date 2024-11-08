After-Hours Earnings Report for November 8, 2024 : EDN, MBRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/08/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. (Edenor) (EDN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 100.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EDN and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EDN is 128.00 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.44. This value represents a 14.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MBRX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.19%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2024 short interest update, increased 198.78% from previous report on 9/30/2024. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MBRX is -0.27 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





