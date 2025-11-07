After-Hours Earnings Report for November 7, 2025 : VSAT, GENK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/07/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 76.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VSAT is 30.59 vs. an industry ratio of 29.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (GENK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GENK is -8.88 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.





