After-Hours Earnings Report for November 7, 2024 : ANET, MSI, EOG, ABNB, FTNT, TTD, MNST, SQ, AXON, ED, MTD, WPM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/07/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 14.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 57.02 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.09. This value represents a 4.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 38.39 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.73. This value represents a 20.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EOG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 10.98 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 9.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ABNB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 33.79 vs. an industry ratio of 23.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 22.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 51.52%. The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 187.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 145.13 vs. an industry ratio of 36.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 2.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 32.80 vs. an industry ratio of 4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Block, Inc. (SQ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 437.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SQ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 67.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SQ is 45.40 vs. an industry ratio of -48.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 33.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AXON had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 256.72 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 3.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ED has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 18.64 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $10.00. This value represents a 2.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MTD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 34.66 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 25.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 43.58 vs. an industry ratio of -6.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.