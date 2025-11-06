After-Hours Earnings Report for November 6, 2025 : MNST, EOG, ABNB, TTWO, WPM, XYZ, ED, MCHP, MTD, NTRA, EXPE, PBA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 35.53 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 15.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 10.59 vs. an industry ratio of 37.70.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 7.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 28.96 vs. an industry ratio of -33.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 80.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTWO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 490.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 176.92 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.59. This value represents a 73.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 37.26 vs. an industry ratio of -11.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Block, Inc. (XYZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 56.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XYZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -29.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XYZ is 72.21 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ED missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ED is 17.10 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 28.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -38.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 51.53 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (MTD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $10.62. This value represents a 4.02% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MTD is 34.30 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Natera, Inc. (NTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -23.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRA is -102.00 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40.



Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.53. This value represents a 26.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPE is 18.20 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 2.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 17.50 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.





