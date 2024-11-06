After-Hours Earnings Report for November 6, 2024 : QCOM, ARM, GILD, MCK, WMB, ET, MFC, FICO, APP, CTVA, HUBS, TTWO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/06/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 26.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 20.69 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 77.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ARM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -81.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARM is 163.55 vs. an industry ratio of -45.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 31.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 24.06 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.89. This value represents a 10.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 16.46 vs. an industry ratio of 33.80.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 6.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 27.77 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ET had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 12.52 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 1.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 10.95 vs. an industry ratio of 11.30.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $5.44. This value represents a 35.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 103.97 vs. an industry ratio of 193.10.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 216.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 47.60 vs. an industry ratio of -45.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 34.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 23.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 125.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HUBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -17.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for HUBS is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of 974.30.



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 93.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTWO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 162.41 vs. an industry ratio of 43.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





