After-Hours Earnings Report for November 5, 2025 : APP, QCOM, ARM, HOOD, MCK, DASH, CRH, FTNT, ET, MET, ALL, FICO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.37. This value represents a 89.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 66.09 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 3.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 17.76 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ARM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARM is 186.90 vs. an industry ratio of 40.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HOOD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOOD is 76.42 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $8.92. This value represents a 26.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 22.08 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.68. This value represents a 78.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DASH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is 97.14 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CRH PLC (CRH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 14.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRH is 21.10 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 1.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 38.56 vs. an industry ratio of -1425.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 3.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ET missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -19.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 12.08 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 20.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 9.14 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allstate Corporation (ALL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $8.20. This value represents a 109.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 78.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 8.00 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50.



Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $6.06. This value represents a 13.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FICO is 65.99 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





