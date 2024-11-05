After-Hours Earnings Report for November 5, 2024 : CPNG, MCHP, IFF, DVN, PBA, SMCI, JKHY, EXAS, KGC, AFG, AIZ, FYBR

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/05/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is -856.67 vs. an industry ratio of 36.20.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 75.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 43.05 vs. an industry ratio of -39.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 19.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 23.34 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 35.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 7.94 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 17.66 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 82.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMCI is 9.13 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.



Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 15.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JKHY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.15%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JKHY is 31.67 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXAS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for EXAS is -81.76 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KGC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KGC is 15.11 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.51. This value represents a 2.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AFG is 11.55 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.



Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 41.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AIZ is 13.53 vs. an industry ratio of 46.60.



Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The network company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 540.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FYBR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -345.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FYBR is -44.82 vs. an industry ratio of -4.50.





