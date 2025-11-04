After-Hours Earnings Report for November 4, 2025 : AMD, ANET, AMGN, AFL, AXON, CPNG, SU, AIG, CTVA, LYV, ALAB, SMCI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 27.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 82.69 vs. an industry ratio of 30.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 14.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 61.32 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amgen Inc. (AMGN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $5.00. This value represents a 10.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 14.06 vs. an industry ratio of -1.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aflac Incorporated (AFL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 15.48 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 83.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 804.56 vs. an industry ratio of 60.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CPNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -71.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is 188.12 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 21.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 13.95 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American International Group, Inc. (AIG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 36.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AIG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 12.19 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 19.33 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 27.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LYV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -59.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LYV is 365.46 vs. an industry ratio of 51.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Astera Labs, Inc. (ALAB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 650.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALAB has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALAB is 228.05 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 71.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SMCI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -11.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMCI is 23.83 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90.





