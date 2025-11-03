After-Hours Earnings Report for November 3, 2025 : PLTR, VRTX, WMB, SPG, O, FANG, FNV, SBAC, BWXT, CTRA, CRBG, HOLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 445.49 vs. an industry ratio of 31.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $4.00. This value represents a 0.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 26.78 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 18.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 26.42 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.09. This value represents a 8.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPG is 14.05 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 1.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 13.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.85. This value represents a 15.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FANG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 38.80.



Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 71.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FNV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 36.96 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.03. This value represents a 8.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 15.82 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 2.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BWXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BWXT is 57.11 vs. an industry ratio of 60.70.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 36.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CTRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 38.80.



Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 21.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRBG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRBG is 7.00 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



Hologic, Inc. (HOLX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 8.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HOLX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.98%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/15/2025 short interest update, increased 143.06% from previous report on 9/30/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOLX is 17.43 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.