After-Hours Earnings Report for November 26, 2024 : CRWD, ADSK, WDAY, DELL, HPQ, NTNX, JWN, URBN, AMBA, ARWR, PD, YY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/26/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 93.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CRWD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWD is 742.20 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 8.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADSK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 55.74 vs. an industry ratio of 32.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 19.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 111.54 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 13.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 20.80 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 4.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HPQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 11.59 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is 234.84 vs. an industry ratio of 227.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 8.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JWN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 13.04 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 3.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. URBN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 11.08 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -22.43 vs. an industry ratio of -38.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 38.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ARWR is -4.36 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -54.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is -55.81 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.



JOYY Inc. (YY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 31.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YY is 10.22 vs. an industry ratio of 44.50.





