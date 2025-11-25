After-Hours Earnings Report for November 25, 2025 : ADSK, WDAY, ZS, DELL, HPQ, NTAP, NTNX, ARWR, URBN, AMBA, CLSK, PD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 17.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ADSK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 42.01 vs. an industry ratio of -67.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workday, Inc. (WDAY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WDAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -18.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is 60.12 vs. an industry ratio of -67.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -9345.00 vs. an industry ratio of -755.50.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.26. This value represents a 17.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 14.66 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HP Inc. (HPQ)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 2.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 7.86 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 1.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 17.41 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTNX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 366.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is 79.89 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARWR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 108.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARWR is 260.35 vs. an industry ratio of -4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 8.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year URBN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 11.87 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Ambarella, Inc. (AMBA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.40. This value represents a 25.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMBA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -46.65 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70.



CleanSpark, Inc. (CLSK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 118.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLSK is 14.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PagerDuty, Inc. (PD)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 650%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PD is 99.07 vs. an industry ratio of -67.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





