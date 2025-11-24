After-Hours Earnings Report for November 24, 2025 : A, KEYS, ZM, WWD, SYM, SMTC, SNEX, FLNC, BLBD, CENTA, PFLT, TUYA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 8.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year A has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.74%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for A is 27.11 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 12.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KEYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 27.50 vs. an industry ratio of 41.10.



Zoom Communications, Inc. (ZM)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 21.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ZM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ZM is 21.54 vs. an industry ratio of -65.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Woodward, Inc. (WWD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.83. This value represents a 29.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 39.62 vs. an industry ratio of 110.40.



Symbotic Inc. (SYM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 160.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SYM is -412.62 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.



Semtech Corporation (SMTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 833.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 58.05 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 1.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNEX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -12.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNEX is 14.19 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fluence Energy, Inc. (FLNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 61.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLNC is -40.53 vs. an industry ratio of 74.50.



Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 31.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BLBD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLBD is 14.43 vs. an industry ratio of -174.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CENTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CENTA is 11.16 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.



PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PFLT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PFLT is 7.68 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Tuya Inc. (TUYA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TUYA has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TUYA is 26.63 vs. an industry ratio of -65.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





