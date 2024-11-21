After-Hours Earnings Report for November 21, 2024 : INTU, CPRT, ROST, NTAP, ESTC, GAP, UGI, MATW, LGTY

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/21/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 7.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 46.31 vs. an industry ratio of 31.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 8.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 35.99 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.39. This value represents a 4.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 22.80 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.44. This value represents a 17.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 21.62 vs. an industry ratio of 27.30.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ESTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -96.28 vs. an industry ratio of 43.10.



Gap, Inc. (GAP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 5.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GAP is 11.03 vs. an industry ratio of 25.60.



UGI Corporation (UGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 1100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 220%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UGI is 8.30 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



Matthews International Corporation (MATW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The funeral services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.41. This value represents a 57.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MATW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MATW is 11.87 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



Logility Supply Chain Solutions, Inc. (LGTY)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year LGTY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LGTY is 58.32 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





