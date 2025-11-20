After-Hours Earnings Report for November 20, 2025 : INTU, ROST, VEEV, CPRT, ESTC, GAP, UGI, POST, ESE, MATW, AUNA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuit Inc. (INTU)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 52.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 37.78 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 5.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 25.88 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 17.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VEEV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 49.55 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Copart, Inc. (CPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPRT has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 24.63 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -1261.14 vs. an industry ratio of -67.20.



Gap, Inc. (GAP)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 19.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GAP is 11.23 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.



UGI Corporation (UGI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 175.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 91.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UGI is 11.13 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.



Post Holdings, Inc. (POST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.92. This value represents a 25.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for POST is 15.13 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60.



ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.12. This value represents a 45.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ESE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESE is 37.23 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Matthews International Corporation (MATW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The funeral services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MATW is 25.61 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Auna SA (AUNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 53.85% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AUNA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AUNA is 6.47 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.