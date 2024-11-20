After-Hours Earnings Report for November 20, 2024 : NVDA, PANW, SNOW, MMS, CPA, UTI, VNET, JACK, BBAR, ESEA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/20/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 84.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NVDA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 54.85 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 31.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PANW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 109.01 vs. an industry ratio of 42.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Snowflake Inc. (SNOW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNOW is -54.04 vs. an industry ratio of 42.40.



Maximus, Inc. (MMS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The government services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 13.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MMS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MMS is 13.04 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50.



Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.48. This value represents a 20.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CPA is 7.32 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for UTI is 28.08 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is 185.00 vs. an industry ratio of 49.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 1.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JACK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JACK is 7.45 vs. an industry ratio of 76.50.



Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BBAR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BBAR is 9.17 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.77. This value represents a 7.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ESEA is 2.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.





