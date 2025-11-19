After-Hours Earnings Report for November 19, 2025 : NVDA, PANW, NJR, CPA, JOYY, KLIC, TBBB, ODD, UTI, BV, CRNC, JACK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 51.28% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NVDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.75%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NVDA is 42.47 vs. an industry ratio of -22.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 21.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PANW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 94.37 vs. an industry ratio of -795.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NewJersey Resources Corporation (NJR)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 83.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NJR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NJR is 14.14 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.03. This value represents a 15.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPA is 7.46 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



JOYY Inc. (JOYY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 38.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JOYY is 12.74 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 70.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KLIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1360%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KLIC is -84.67 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90.



BBB Foods Inc. (TBBB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.43. This value represents a 530.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TBBB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -225%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TBBB is -59.55 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 17.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ODD is 22.44 vs. an industry ratio of -69.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 23.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UTI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 58.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UTI is 27.57 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 7.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BV is 16.75 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cerence Inc. (CRNC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.78. This value represents a 358.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRNC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 93.33%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2025 short interest update, increased 125.70% from previous report on 10/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRNC is -12.61 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Jack In The Box Inc. (JACK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 60.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JACK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -12.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JACK is 3.10 vs. an industry ratio of -214.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.