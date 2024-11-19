After-Hours Earnings Report for November 19, 2024 : KEYS, XP, AZEK, QFIN, DLB, GBDC, POWL, SNEX, LZB, SBLK, RNW, VREX

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/19/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.41. This value represents a 23.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KEYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 27.63 vs. an industry ratio of 35.70.



XP Inc. (XP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for XP is 11.87 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 34.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AZEK is 44.10 vs. an industry ratio of 40.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Qifu Technology, Inc (QFIN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 45.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QFIN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for QFIN is 6.40 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dolby Laboratories (DLB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 12.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DLB is 26.33 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (GBDC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GBDC is 8.08 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.



Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.49. This value represents a 78.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POWL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 78.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for POWL is 24.06 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.05. This value represents a 26.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNEX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNEX is 12.54 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 12.16% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LZB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -10.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 14.36 vs. an industry ratio of -1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 105.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SBLK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SBLK is 6.86 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RNW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RNW is 45.42 vs. an industry ratio of -57.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Varex Imaging Corporation (VREX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 80.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for VREX is 30.70 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





