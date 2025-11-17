After-Hours Earnings Report for November 17, 2025 : TCOM, ACM, XP, HP, IIIV, GLAD, LFMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/17/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 10.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TCOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TCOM is 22.03 vs. an industry ratio of -29.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 5.51% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 25.48 vs. an industry ratio of -1.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



XP Inc. (XP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XP is 10.72 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil & gas drilling company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 65.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HP is 23.00 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IIIV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -38.46%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IIIV is 41.81 vs. an industry ratio of -69.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gladstone Capital Corporation (GLAD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 2.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLAD is 9.60 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 64.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LFMD is -30.87 vs. an industry ratio of 2.40.





