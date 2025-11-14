After-Hours Earnings Report for November 14, 2025 : QUBT, HIVE, VENU, NXXT, MDV, DFLI, FORA, BEEM, TOMZ, BNZI

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Quantum Computing Inc. (QUBT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QUBT has met analyst expectations once Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QUBT is -55.72 vs. an industry ratio of -66.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd (HIVE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HIVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -181.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HIVE is -61.00 vs. an industry ratio of 10.00.



Venu Holding Corporation (VENU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. VENU reported earnings of $-0.13 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 61.54%.NextNRG, Inc. (NXXT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 97.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NXXT Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NXXT is -4.10 vs. an industry ratio of 67.90.



Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MDV has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDV is 10.50 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.71. This value represents a 53.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DFLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DFLI is -0.24 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.



Forian Inc. (FORA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The computer services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FORA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -33.33%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2025 short interest update, increased 272.07% from previous report on 10/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FORA is -21.50 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Beam Global (BEEM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 377.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BEEM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BEEM is -1.81 vs. an industry ratio of 2.80.



TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 0.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TOMZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TOMZ is -8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10.



Banzai International, Inc. (BNZI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.33. This value represents a 71.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BNZI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -192.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BNZI is -0.19 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.





