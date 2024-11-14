After-Hours Earnings Report for November 14, 2024 : AMAT, GLOB, ASND, POST, ASTS, ESE, DESP, CELC, HYLN, CWCO, TMC, NGS

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/14/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 2.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 21.48 vs. an industry ratio of 30.00.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.30. This value represents a 14.04% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 46.80 vs. an industry ratio of 67.50.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.54. This value represents a 50.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -17.15 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80.



Post Holdings, Inc. (POST)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.19. This value represents a 26.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year POST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 27.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for POST is 18.40 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 21.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ASTS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASTS is -38.74 vs. an industry ratio of -36.00.



ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.43. This value represents a 14.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ESE is 34.53 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DESP and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DESP is 18.02 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.65. This value represents a 21.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CELC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.16%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 24 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is -5.76 vs. an industry ratio of -3.80.



Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. HYLN reported earnings of $-0.17 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -58.82%. In the past year HYLN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 52.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CWCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CWCO is 20.10 vs. an industry ratio of 23.50.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TMC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -20%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TMC is -4.78 vs. an industry ratio of -4.50.



Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 27.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NGS and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NGS is 19.60 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





