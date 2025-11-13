After-Hours Earnings Report for November 13, 2025 : AMAT, BAP, STN, GLOB, TMC, TRVI, PGEN, BZH, OMER, TBN, TOI, AIRJ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/13/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 9.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMAT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMAT is 24.65 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $6.05. This value represents a 19.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 11.01 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.



Stantec Inc (STN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 16.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STN is 27.73 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Globant S.A. (GLOB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 5.60% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLOB is 13.06 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. The last two quarters TMC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -16.67%. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2025 short interest update, increased 128.03% from previous report on 10/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMC is -14.46 vs. an industry ratio of -21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRVI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRVI is -30.38 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



Precigen, Inc. (PGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PGEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PGEN is -14.36 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (BZH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 52.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BZH is 13.78 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Omeros Corporation (OMER)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.58. This value represents a 9.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OMER and beat the expectations the other quarter. The days to cover, as reported in the 10/31/2025 short interest update, increased 297.34% from previous report on 10/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OMER is -3.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10.



Tamboran Resources Corporation (TBN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 40.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TBN is -32.91 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20.



The Oncology Institute, Inc. (TOI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TOI is -6.24 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60.



AirJoule Technologies Corporation (AIRJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 242.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AIRJ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -228.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AIRJ is -27.18 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.





