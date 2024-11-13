After-Hours Earnings Report for November 13, 2024 : CSCO, NU, TTEK, HP, JJSF, ALVO, KLIC, HI, NN, HROW, BV, SONO

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/13/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2024. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 27.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 20.31 vs. an industry ratio of -13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NU is 38.63 vs. an industry ratio of -44.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 2.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TTEK is 38.61 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil & gas drilling company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.79. This value represents a 14.49% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -4.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HP is 10.22 vs. an industry ratio of 34.50.



J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 8.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JJSF is 33.59 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alvotech (ALVO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 82.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALVO is -18.15 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90.



Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The electrical manufacturing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 54.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KLIC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -495.83%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KLIC is -106.76 vs. an industry ratio of 2.10.



Hillenbrand Inc (HI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 17.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.66%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HI is 9.50 vs. an industry ratio of -6.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NextNav Inc. (NN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NN is -18.61 vs. an industry ratio of -44.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Harrow, Inc. (HROW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HROW is 554.56 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BrightView Holdings, Inc. (BV)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BV is 27.85 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sonos, Inc. (SONO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The audio video production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 95.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SONO is -50.21 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90.





