After-Hours Earnings Report for November 12, 2025 : CSCO, MFC, FLUT, PAAS, ASND, TTEK, CLBT, CELC, GRAL, DLO, LB, WBTN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending October 31, 2025. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSCO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CSCO is 21.60 vs. an industry ratio of 2.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 1.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters MFC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 11.65 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flutter Entertainment plc (FLUT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLUT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLUT is 34.30 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 53.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAAS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAAS is 17.40 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.41. This value represents a 78.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -67.50 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60.



Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The pollution control company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTEK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTEK is 21.19 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40.



Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CLBT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLBT is 43.61 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Celcuity Inc. (CELC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.05. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CELC is -19.69 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60.



GRAIL, Inc. (GRAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.40. This value represents a 13.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GRAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GRAL is -6.23 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60.



DLocal Limited (DLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLO is 22.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LandBridge Company LLC (LB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 885.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LB had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LB is 52.16 vs. an industry ratio of -1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (WBTN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 118.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WBTN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WBTN is -126.77 vs. an industry ratio of -8.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.