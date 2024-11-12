After-Hours Earnings Report for November 12, 2024 : SPOT, SU, OXY, ALC, CAVA, NTRA, DNA, SWKS, CART, DOX, LNW, MARA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/12/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.75. This value represents a 386.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SPOT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -387.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPOT is 65.74 vs. an industry ratio of -43.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 22.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 11.00 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 32.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 15.44 vs. an industry ratio of 15.90.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ALC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 30.56 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CAVA Group, Inc. (CAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAVA is 335.91 vs. an industry ratio of 145.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Natera, Inc. (NTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.57. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTRA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 56.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTRA is -68.35 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.



Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (DNA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.40. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DNA has met analyst expectations four times Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DNA is -0.73 vs. an industry ratio of -3.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 35.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SWKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SWKS is 16.89 vs. an industry ratio of -3.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Maplebear Inc. (CART)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 101.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CART missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -20.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CART is 40.80 vs. an industry ratio of 55.90.



Amdocs Limited (DOX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.51. This value represents a 20.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DOX is 16.38 vs. an industry ratio of 240.70.



Light & Wonder, Inc. (LNW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 43.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LNW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LNW is 23.48 vs. an industry ratio of 84.60.



MARA Holdings, Inc. (MARA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 660.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for MARA is -23.82 vs. an industry ratio of -43.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





