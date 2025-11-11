After-Hours Earnings Report for November 11, 2025 : ALC, OKLO, DOX, CAE, ORLA, SMWB, HYLN, LPTH, STXS, PAL, EPM, QUIK

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/11/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 4.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 24.07 vs. an industry ratio of 2.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Oklo Inc. (OKLO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 62.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OKLO is -223.04 vs. an industry ratio of 76.60.



Amdocs Limited (DOX)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.62. This value represents a 6.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DOX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOX is 13.79 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



CAE Inc (CAE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 22.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAE is 29.27 vs. an industry ratio of 75.20.



Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. ORLA reported earnings of $0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 233.33%.ORLA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -33.33%. Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMWB is -36.83 vs. an industry ratio of -8.90.



Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. HYLN reported earnings of $-0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 33.33%.LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LPTH is -59.85 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Stereotaxis, Inc. (STXS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. STXS reported earnings of $-0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -25.00%.Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. (PAL)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. PAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -57.14%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAL is 161.25 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inc. (EPM)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.01. EPM reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -50.00%.QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 92.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for QUIK is -11.66 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.





