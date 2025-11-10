After-Hours Earnings Report for November 10, 2025 : OXY, RKLB, ASTS, RGTI, SARO, WULF, BLTE, PLUG, MLYS, TDW, BBAI, JAMF

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 11/10/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 52.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 39.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 18.86 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RKLB is -132.41 vs. an industry ratio of 54.60.



AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ASTS is -70.60 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.



Rigetti Computing, Inc. (RGTI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RGTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RGTI is -146.83 vs. an industry ratio of 28.40.



StandardAero, Inc. (SARO)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 233.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SARO is 31.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WULF is -42.24 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Belite Bio, Inc (BLTE)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 89.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLTE is -61.85 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 48.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLUG is -4.82 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.



Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (MLYS)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.66. This value represents a 41.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MLYS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -36.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MLYS is -13.34 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50.



Tidewater Inc. (TDW)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 47.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TDW is 14.65 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BigBear.ai, Inc. (BBAI)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBAI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BBAI is -21.04 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JAMF is 47.67 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.