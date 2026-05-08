After-Hours Earnings Report for May 8, 2026 : JHG, ORLA, TOMZ

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/08/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.98. This value represents a 24.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JHG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 68.91%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JHG is 11.77 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. ORLA reported earnings of $0.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 208.33%. In the past year ORLA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.11%. TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (TOMZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TOMZ is -4.43 vs. an industry ratio of 24.70.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.