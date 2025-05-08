After-Hours Earnings Report for May 8, 2025 : MCK, MNST, COIN, WPM, NET, SLF, HUBS, FNV, MCHP, TTD, LPLA, PBA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/08/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $9.81. This value represents a 58.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 22.05 vs. an industry ratio of 16.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 32.91 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.85. This value represents a 12.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COIN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for COIN is 29.12 vs. an industry ratio of -7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 38.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPM has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 41.23 vs. an industry ratio of -3.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NET has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 9.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 11.76 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



HubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 1200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HUBS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -17.5%. Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 31.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 42.13 vs. an industry ratio of 2.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 94.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -38.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 48.08 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Trade Desk, Inc. (TTD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 55.35 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.54. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LPLA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LPLA is 18.76 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PBA is 17.45 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.





