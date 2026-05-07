After-Hours Earnings Report for May 7, 2026 : GILD, MELI, MCK, NET, MNST, MSI, RSG, CRWV, WPM, ABNB, MCHP, RKLB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/07/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 4.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 15.81 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $8.78. This value represents a 9.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 38.49 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



McKesson Corporation (MCK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $11.56. This value represents a 14.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 19.06 vs. an industry ratio of -64.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NET is -2259.91 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 12.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 33.86 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MSI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSI is 28.44 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 3.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 27.66 vs. an industry ratio of 25.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CoreWeave, Inc. (CRWV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.17. This value represents a 95.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRWV is -33.25 vs. an industry ratio of 28.00.



Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 109.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WPM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 31.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 27.58 vs. an industry ratio of -19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 29.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ABNB is 28.26 vs. an industry ratio of 122.20.



Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 875.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MCHP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 88.72 vs. an industry ratio of 99.90.



Rocket Lab Corporation (RKLB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 41.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RKLB is -384.77 vs. an industry ratio of 41.50.





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