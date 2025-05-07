After-Hours Earnings Report for May 7, 2025 : ARM, MELI, APP, FTNT, MFC, AXON, CTVA, OXY, CVNA, NTR, ATO, RBA

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/07/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 1033.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -81.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARM is 136.04 vs. an industry ratio of 276.70.



MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $7.67. This value represents a 13.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MELI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -30.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 48.33 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 116.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 35.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 44.80 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.45. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 50.78 vs. an industry ratio of -380.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year MFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 10.94 vs. an industry ratio of 9.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 122.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 1307.98 vs. an industry ratio of 29.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 2.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CTVA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 20.96 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 12.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 15.90 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carvana Co. (CVNA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 282.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVNA and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVNA is 70.52 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 31.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NTR had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -9.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 15.39 vs. an industry ratio of -16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.92. This value represents a 2.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 22.53 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RB Global, Inc. (RBA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 5.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -10%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RBA is 43.36 vs. an industry ratio of 51.80.





