After-Hours Earnings Report for May 6, 2026 : ARM, APP, DASH, WBD, FTNT, COHR, O, MET, SLF, NTR, ATO, AXON

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/06/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Arm Holdings plc (ARM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 9.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARM has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARM is 245.69 vs. an industry ratio of -287.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Applovin Corporation (APP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 103.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for APP is 30.41 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 13.64% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters DASH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -17.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DASH is 68.09 vs. an industry ratio of 42.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 44.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WBD is -194.43 vs. an industry ratio of 123.10.



Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 3.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FTNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FTNT is 34.19 vs. an industry ratio of -415.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coherent Corp. (COHR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.23. This value represents a 83.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for COHR is 72.05 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 3.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 14.29 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



MetLife, Inc. (MET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 14.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 6.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SLF has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SLF is 12.84 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 680.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.37. This value represents a 11.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -0.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ATO is 22.56 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Axon Enterprise, Inc. (AXON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AXON is 269.93 vs. an industry ratio of 39.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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