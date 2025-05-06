After-Hours Earnings Report for May 6, 2025 : AMD, ANET, ET, SU, EA, CPNG, CPAY, IFF, DVN, SMCI, KGC, GEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/06/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 74.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 27.04 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 17.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.69%. Energy Transfer L.P. (ET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 3.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 11.56 vs. an industry ratio of 8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 18.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 10.26 vs. an industry ratio of 8.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 33.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 33.42 vs. an industry ratio of 15.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Coupang, Inc. (CPNG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. CPNG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPNG is 82.72 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corpay, Inc. (CPAY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $4.21. This value represents a 9.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPAY is 16.53 vs. an industry ratio of 51.40.



International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. (IFF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 0.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 18.85 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Devon Energy Corporation (DVN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 9.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DVN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 7.06 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 68.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMCI is 16.09 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KGC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -13.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KGC is 15.27 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Gen Digital Inc. (GEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GEN is 12.51 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.





