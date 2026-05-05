After-Hours Earnings Report for May 5, 2026 : AMD, ANET, SU, EMR, EOG, LITE, OXY, MSTR, CTVA, EA, LYV, ALC

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/05/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 35.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 58.68 vs. an industry ratio of 21.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ANET is 54.45 vs. an industry ratio of 39.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.45. This value represents a 59.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 10.20 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.



Emerson Electric Company (EMR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.54. This value represents a 4.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EMR has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EMR is 20.84 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.07. This value represents a 6.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EOG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EOG is 9.60 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.81. This value represents a 703.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LITE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LITE is 166.30 vs. an industry ratio of 37.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 28.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OXY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 63.16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 13.25 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Strategy Inc (MSTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.41. This value represents a 79.32% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MSTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -193.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MSTR is 1.35 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30.



Corteva, Inc. (CTVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 4.42% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTVA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CTVA is 22.57 vs. an industry ratio of 5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 61.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -9.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 30.86 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 15.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LYV is 113.37 vs. an industry ratio of 40.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alcon Inc. (ALC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 9.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ALC is 21.24 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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