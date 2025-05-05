After-Hours Earnings Report for May 5, 2025 : PLTR, VRTX, WMB, CRH, O, F, FANG, CTRA, CLX, CRBG, SUI, ACM

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.69. This value represents a 13.99% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 32.19 vs. an industry ratio of -2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 6.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 28.57 vs. an industry ratio of 18.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CRH PLC (CRH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 300.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CRH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -4.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRH is 17.04 vs. an industry ratio of 22.10.



Realty Income Corporation (O)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 2.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. O missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 13.34 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ford Motor Company (F)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. F missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -26.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 8.43 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $4.09. This value represents a 9.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FANG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.05%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 10.16 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Coterra Energy Inc. (CTRA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 52.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRA is 9.40 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10.



Clorox Company (CLX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 8.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CLX is 19.45 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corebridge Financial Inc. (CRBG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 4.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRBG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CRBG is 6.02 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 0.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SUI is 20.38 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AECOM (ACM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 10.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ACM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACM is 20.27 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





