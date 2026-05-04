After-Hours Earnings Report for May 4, 2026 : PLTR, VRTX, WMB, FANG, ON, FN, BWXT, RBA, LSCC, STRL, AEIS, GRAB

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/04/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 450.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PLTR is 137.21 vs. an industry ratio of -59.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $3.69. This value represents a 3.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VRTX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 25.22 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 31.21 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.55. This value represents a 21.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FANG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.



ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 10.91% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ON is 35.53 vs. an industry ratio of 87.70.



Fabrinet (FN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.42. This value represents a 48.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FN is 55.20 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 1.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BWXT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BWXT is 46.92 vs. an industry ratio of 39.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RB Global, Inc. (RBA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 61.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RBA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -46.91%. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LSCC is 135.91 vs. an industry ratio of -251.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.08. This value represents a 42.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STRL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for STRL is 41.16 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.64. This value represents a 70.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AEIS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AEIS is 55.18 vs. an industry ratio of 46.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GRAB is 45.88 vs. an industry ratio of -59.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.