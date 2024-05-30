After-Hours Earnings Report for May 30, 2024 : COST, MRVL, DELL, VEEV, ZS, NTAP, MDB, ULTA, COO, ESTC, GPS, S

The following companies are expected to report earnings after hours on 05/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $3.70. This value represents a 7.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COST is 50.92 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 58.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MRVL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 103.81 vs. an industry ratio of -4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 3.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DELL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DELL is 25.75 vs. an industry ratio of -21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 97.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 48.78 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zscaler, Inc. (ZS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -205.46 vs. an industry ratio of 29.50.



NetApp, Inc. (NTAP)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 23.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NTAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NTAP is 22.77 vs. an industry ratio of 24.20.



MongoDB, Inc. (MDB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.80. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MDB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -45.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -132.01 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $6.19. This value represents a 10.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 14.43 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 7.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COO has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 26.03 vs. an industry ratio of 54.20.



Elastic N.V. (ESTC)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.36. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year ESTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ESTC is -90.53 vs. an industry ratio of -4.80.



Gap, Inc. (GPS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 1300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GPS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 145%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is 15.69 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.



SentinelOne, Inc. (S)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 31.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. S missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -6.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for S is -27.26 vs. an industry ratio of -21.70.





